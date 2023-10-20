trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677900
Israel-Hamas War Updates: ZEE News reaches Palestine amid war

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Russia on USA: After Israel, Zee Media correspondents were seen reporting from Palestine today. People of Gaza took to the streets and raised slogans and arson against Israel. Earlier news came that US President Joe Biden has announced financial assistance to Israel, Biden said that we cannot leave our allies alone in the midst of war.
