Israel-Hamas War: US Working Out Agreement With Egypt To Ensure Humanitarian Assistance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Amid Israel-Hamas war, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is committed to open Rafah border. The US is working out an agreement with Egypt to ensure that humanitarian assistance can be handled appropriately.
