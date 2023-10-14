trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675162
"Israel Is An Occupier…" Asgar Ali Karbalai Of Ladakh Congress Expresses His Support For Palestine.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Amid the Israel-Palestine conflict, Ladakh Congress President Asgar Ali Karbalai voiced his support for Palestine and Hamas and alleged that Israel has forcefully occupied the land of Gaza.
