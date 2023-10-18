trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676794
Israel Palestine conflict: Khalistan supporter Trudeau's statement on hospital attack

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 08:53 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Khalistan Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's statement has come on the attack on the hospital in Gaza. He said that the hospital attack is illegal. Earlier, Iran threatened Israel and said that Israel's time has ended, Israel is more dangerous than ISIS... Israel is the enemy of ISIS...
