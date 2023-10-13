trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674992
Israel-Palestine Conflict News: Reena Pushkaran told how is the situation in Israel?

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The Prime Minister of India spoke for the first time today on the 7-day long war between Israel and Palestine, today PM Modi inaugurated the P20 conference in Delhi, during this Modi made a strong attack on terrorism, war in Israel There are many Indians who are stranded in Israel. Seeing the Indian citizens in such a situation, the Government of India has launched Operation Ajay. Know in detail what PM Modi said in this report.
Israel Hamas War Update: Big announcement by US Defense Minister in Israel
play icon1:5
Israel Hamas War Update: Big announcement by US Defense Minister in Israel
Huge explosion in the mosque during Friday prayers
play icon1:4
Huge explosion in the mosque during Friday prayers
Israeli Tanks at Gaza Strip: Israeli tanks badly surrounded Gaza
play icon2:57
Israeli Tanks at Gaza Strip: Israeli tanks badly surrounded Gaza
Israel Palestine War: '11 lakh Palestinians should evacuate Gaza'
play icon2:41
Israel Palestine War: '11 lakh Palestinians should evacuate Gaza'
As The Israel-Hamas Conflict Rages, Delhi Issues Security Alert | Delhi Security | Israel-Hamas War
play icon1:37
As The Israel-Hamas Conflict Rages, Delhi Issues Security Alert | Delhi Security | Israel-Hamas War

