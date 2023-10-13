trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674637
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has marched on the Gaza Strip

Oct 13, 2023
Israel Palestine War Update: Israel Hamas War News: Israel's army has now set out to take full and final account of Hamas. The Israeli army has marched on the Gaza Strip. When Israel stopped Hamas' rocket attack like this, watch Zee Media reporter Vishal Pandey's ground report from Gaza border.
