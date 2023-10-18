trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677117
Israeli Dy Ambassador Denies Hospital Blast Claim While Conducting Groud Operations In Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Hours after the “Jihadi Rocket” killed more than 500 people in a hospital in Gaza, and the continuous cross-border bombarding, the Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India on October 18 confirmed that Israeli Defense Forces will soon begin its ground operations in Gaza to “uproot Hamas terrorists.”
