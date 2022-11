Israeli web-series Fauda premieres at International Film Festival of India, Goa

| Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Season 4 of the much popular Israeli web series Fauda premiered at 53rd International Film Festival of India being held in Panaji, Goa. The series would be launched globally on Netflix in 2023. Creators and Executive Producers Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff were present at the star studded event.People showed excitement for the premiere.