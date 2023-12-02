trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694514
ISRO mission Aditya L1 observes solar winds

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
ISRO's Sun Mission Aditya L1 has got great success. According to the space agency, the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment mounted on India's first solar satellite Aditya L1 has started its operations.
