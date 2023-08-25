trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653418
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ISRO releases Video of Chandrayaan 3 Rover

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Rover News Today:: On August 23, 2023, at 6:40 pm, India had created history. The space scientist is proud of the way Vikram Lander managed to cross all the obstacles and land on the surface of the moon. With that success, India became one of the few countries in which developed countries dominated. The south pole of the moon is full of many secrets and possibilities. This area has still remained untouched, about which there was no information, but now those secrets will be in front of the world.
Follow Us

All Videos

Prime Minister Modi gives stern reply to China during BRICS Summit
play icon1:44
Prime Minister Modi gives stern reply to China during BRICS Summit
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over LAC Issue
play icon1:47
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over LAC Issue
Dream Girl 2 Public Review: Ayushmann's 'Pooja' Wins Heart Of Fans, Misses Nushrratt's Presence
play icon2:33
Dream Girl 2 Public Review: Ayushmann's 'Pooja' Wins Heart Of Fans, Misses Nushrratt's Presence
Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on PM Modi from Ladakh
play icon6:59
Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on PM Modi from Ladakh
play icon1:35
"He's The Best In The World" 18-year-old R. Praggnanandhaa Finishes As Runner-up in FIDE World Cup

Trending Videos

Prime Minister Modi gives stern reply to China during BRICS Summit
play icon1:44
Prime Minister Modi gives stern reply to China during BRICS Summit
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over LAC Issue
play icon1:47
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over LAC Issue
Dream Girl 2 Public Review: Ayushmann's 'Pooja' Wins Heart Of Fans, Misses Nushrratt's Presence
play icon2:33
Dream Girl 2 Public Review: Ayushmann's 'Pooja' Wins Heart Of Fans, Misses Nushrratt's Presence
Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on PM Modi from Ladakh
play icon6:59
Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on PM Modi from Ladakh
play icon1:35
"He's The Best In The World" 18-year-old R. Praggnanandhaa Finishes As Runner-up in FIDE World Cup
Chandrayaan 3 Rover,chandrayaan 3 rover landing live,chandrayaan 3 rover coming out,chandrayaan 3 rover landing,chandrayaan 3 rover live,chandrayaan 3 rover video,Pragyan,pragyan rover live,Pragyan Rover,pragyan rover chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 landing video,chandrayaan 3 moon,chandrayaan 3 moon landing,chandrayaan 3 moon video,landing of chandrayaan 3,landing,landing of chandrayaan 3 on moon,Vikram lander,Zee News,