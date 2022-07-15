ISSF World Cup gold medalist Arjun Babuta calls Neeraj Chopra his inspiration | Zee English News

Arjun Babuta of India earned the gold medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage on Monday, upsetting Lucas Kozeniesky 17-9 in the final. After the first seven single-shot series, the 23-year-old Indian surged to a 10-4 lead in the final, and eventually win.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

