It is very dangerous to do Hindu-Muslim on children - Rashid Alvi

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar School News: A shocking case has come to light in UP's Muzaffarnagar... It is alleged that Neha Public School teacher Tripta Tyagi got a Muslim child beaten up by fellow children... Government has been targeted, Rahul Gandhi has called this BJP's hatred as kerosene, then Owaisi said that BJP takes pride in such incidents.
