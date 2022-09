J-K: Two terrorists neutralised in encounter in Anantnag

Two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter that broke out at the Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on September 7. The Anantnag Police carried out the operation. Further details are awaited.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

