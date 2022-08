Jacqueline Fernandez accused in ₹200 crore money laundering case by the ED

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been named an accused in the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, who faces charges of extortion amounting to a massive ₹ 200 crore.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 08:04 PM IST

