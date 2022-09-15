Jacqueline Fernandez reaches EOW office for interrogation in Money laundering case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on September 14. She was summoned by Delhi Police in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Jacqueline in their chargesheet. It claimed that the actor knew about Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases but she chose to overlook his criminal past and indulged in financial transactions with him.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on September 14. She was summoned by Delhi Police in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Jacqueline in their chargesheet. It claimed that the actor knew about Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases but she chose to overlook his criminal past and indulged in financial transactions with him.