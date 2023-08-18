trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650649
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jadavpur University students raise Azadi Slogans over Student's death

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Jadavpur University News: There has been a lot of uproar in the case of suicide of a girl student in Kolkata's Jadavpur University. Students and girl students have raised slogans against the university administration.
Follow Us

All Videos

Another revelation in Sidhu Moose Wala Case, UP connection found
play icon0:57
Another revelation in Sidhu Moose Wala Case, UP connection found
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan's propaganda war against India, terrorist Yasin Malik's wife made minister
play icon7:54
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan's propaganda war against India, terrorist Yasin Malik's wife made minister
ISRO releases new video of Chandrayaan-3
play icon9:10
ISRO releases new video of Chandrayaan-3
Pakistan gets furious over India's Chandrayaan-3 launch
play icon16:47
Pakistan gets furious over India's Chandrayaan-3 launch
Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE: Difficult nights ahead for Vikram Lander-Rober Pragyan of Chandrayaan-3
play icon5:6
Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE: Difficult nights ahead for Vikram Lander-Rober Pragyan of Chandrayaan-3

Trending Videos

Another revelation in Sidhu Moose Wala Case, UP connection found
play icon0:57
Another revelation in Sidhu Moose Wala Case, UP connection found
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan's propaganda war against India, terrorist Yasin Malik's wife made minister
play icon7:54
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan's propaganda war against India, terrorist Yasin Malik's wife made minister
ISRO releases new video of Chandrayaan-3
play icon9:10
ISRO releases new video of Chandrayaan-3
Pakistan gets furious over India's Chandrayaan-3 launch
play icon16:47
Pakistan gets furious over India's Chandrayaan-3 launch
Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE: Difficult nights ahead for Vikram Lander-Rober Pragyan of Chandrayaan-3
play icon5:6
Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE: Difficult nights ahead for Vikram Lander-Rober Pragyan of Chandrayaan-3
Jadavpur University,jadavpur university campus,jadavpur university kolkata,jadavpur university news update,jadavpur university student death news,Kolkata News,kolkata death news,jadavpur university student protest,jadavpur university protest,kolkata student death,jadavpur university hostel student death,student death news,ju student death news,jadavpur university placements,jadavpur university news,student death in kolkata,jadavpur university in kolkata,