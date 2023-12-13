trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698394
Jagdish Dewda took oath as Deputy CM of Madhya Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel has administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister in a grand ceremony here.

Shivraj Singh gave big statement during the swearing in
Shivraj Singh gave big statement during the swearing in
Viral Video Shows Woman Arguing with Cab Driver Over Extra Charges – InDrive India Issues Response
 Viral Video Shows Woman Arguing with Cab Driver Over Extra Charges – InDrive India Issues Response"
"Thunderous Welcome: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Applauded by Crowds at New CM's Swearing-In Ceremony"
"Box Office Roar: Animal Surges Worldwide, Crosses the Spectacular 737.98 CR
Major Announcement by Vishnudev Sai Ahead of Swearing-In
Major Announcement by Vishnudev Sai Ahead of Swearing-In

