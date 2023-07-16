trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636197
Jai Ram Ramesh makes big statement on Centre Ordinance over Delhi Government

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Centre Ordinance on Delhi: Big news is coming regarding the central government's ordinance on the Delhi government. Today Congress can support the ordinance. Jai Ram Ramesh made a big statement about this and said that 'the rights of the state governments are being attacked'
