Jai Ram Ramesh targets central government via tweet

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
INDIA Name Change Bharat: BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has demanded removal of the word 'India' from the Constitution. He has demanded to amend the Constitution of India to make INDIA Bharat. Politics has intensified regarding this. Jairam Ramesh has targeted the central government through a tweet.
