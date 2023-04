videoDetails

Jail of Mafia Atiq Ahmed will be changed, will shift from Sabarmati to Tihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed News: In the Umesh Pal kidnapping case of Prayagraj, Atiq Ahmed was sentenced to life imprisonment. After this he was again sent to Sabarmati Jail. Now there is news that Mafia Atiq Ahmed will be sent from Sabarmati to Tihar Jail.