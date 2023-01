videoDetails

Jailed Drug Lord El Chapo sends 'SOS' to Mexico President

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 11:57 PM IST

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer. Jailed Drug Lord El Chapo sends 'SOS' to Mexico President