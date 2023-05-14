हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Jairam Ramesh overjoyed by Congress' massive victory in Karnataka!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 14, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
The seat in Karnataka on which Jairam Ramesh is proud of the massive victory of the Congress. He said that there has been a resounding victory in the BJP stronghold.
×
All Videos
1:14
CM Bhupesh Baghel targets PM Modi
6:12
Badhir News: Clash between two groups occurs in Maharashtra's Akola
1:14
Rajasthan: Fourth day of Sachin Pilot's Yatra
1:50
Bihar: Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham claims for 'Hindu nation'!
0:35
'Final Decision By High Command': Congress Chief Kharge On Karnataka CM
Trending Videos
1:14
CM Bhupesh Baghel targets PM Modi
6:12
Badhir News: Clash between two groups occurs in Maharashtra's Akola
1:14
Rajasthan: Fourth day of Sachin Pilot's Yatra
1:50
Bihar: Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham claims for 'Hindu nation'!
0:35
'Final Decision By High Command': Congress Chief Kharge On Karnataka CM
Jairam Ramesh,Karnataka election,karnataka election 2023,Karnataka election result,jairam ramesh on karnataka election,karnataka elections 2023,Karnataka elections,Karnataka Election Results,jairam ramesh news,karnataka election result 2023,Karnataka results,Karnataka,jairam ramesh congress,Karnataka Assembly Election 2023,Karnataka result,mp jairam ramesh,jairam ramesh on bjp,karnataka polls 2023,jairam ramesh latest news,congress jairam ramesh,