Jairam Ramesh overjoyed by Congress' massive victory in Karnataka!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 14, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
The seat in Karnataka on which Jairam Ramesh is proud of the massive victory of the Congress. He said that there has been a resounding victory in the BJP stronghold.

Jairam Ramesh,Karnataka election,karnataka election 2023,Karnataka election result,jairam ramesh on karnataka election,karnataka elections 2023,Karnataka elections,Karnataka Election Results,jairam ramesh news,karnataka election result 2023,Karnataka results,Karnataka,jairam ramesh congress,Karnataka Assembly Election 2023,Karnataka result,mp jairam ramesh,jairam ramesh on bjp,karnataka polls 2023,jairam ramesh latest news,congress jairam ramesh,