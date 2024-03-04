trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727190
Jairam Ramesh Predicts Tough Battle For Jyotiraditya Scindia In Guna Constituency

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh anticipates a challenging electoral contest for Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Guna constituency. Drawing parallels to the 2019 elections, Ramesh suggests a similar outcome in 2024.

