Jaishankar & Blinken respond to ANI questions on Ukraine conflict, Taiwan situation, US F-16 package for Pak

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 27 (local time) in Washington DC, responded to ANI’s questions on discussion held on Ukraine conflict and Taiwan situation during UNGA and US discussion with Pakistan on ways to improve ties with India and F16s to Pakistan. “I really want to emphasize on what PM Modi said, I think he captured, as well as anyone I have heard, fundamentally what this moment is about as he said, this is not an era, the time for war and we could not agree more,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.