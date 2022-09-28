NewsVideos

Jaishankar & Blinken respond to ANI questions on Ukraine conflict, Taiwan situation, US F-16 package for Pak

|Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 27 (local time) in Washington DC, responded to ANI’s questions on discussion held on Ukraine conflict and Taiwan situation during UNGA and US discussion with Pakistan on ways to improve ties with India and F16s to Pakistan. “I really want to emphasize on what PM Modi said, I think he captured, as well as anyone I have heard, fundamentally what this moment is about as he said, this is not an era, the time for war and we could not agree more,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

All Videos

EAM Jaishankar says, India-US have strong interest in encouraging more resilient, strong supply chains
EAM Jaishankar says, India-US have strong interest in encouraging more resilient, strong supply chains
EAM Jaishankar says, price of oil is breaking our back, India has concerns
EAM Jaishankar says, price of oil is breaking our back, India has concerns
US Secretary of State Blinken says, emphasize what PM Modi said, ‘not an era of war’
US Secretary of State Blinken says, emphasize what PM Modi said, ‘not an era of war’
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition in shock over PFI ban
59:44
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition in shock over PFI ban
Union Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Union Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Trending Videos

EAM Jaishankar says, India-US have strong interest in encouraging more resilient, strong supply chains
EAM Jaishankar says, price of oil is breaking our back, India has concerns
US Secretary of State Blinken says, emphasize what PM Modi said, ‘not an era of war’
59:44
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition in shock over PFI ban
Union Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat