Jaishankar on China: 'Arunachal natural part of India...', says Jaishankar

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
Jaishankar on China: Countries like Pakistan and China are worried seeing the colors of India's development and power. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is celebrating Holi with soldiers in Leh.. then Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has given a stern warning to China a day before Holi, China's complexion has been tarnished.

