Jaishankar on Israel Palestine War: Jaishankar's statement on Israel-Hamas war

|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Breaking: Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's statement has come on the Israel-Hamas war. He said that regional powers have become very strong in the Middle East.. They will not allow the big powers of the world to survive there. Now the scope for a unipolar world has ended.
