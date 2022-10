Jaishankar responds to Travel advisories and anti-India activities in Canada

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on October 10 said that India has engaged with the Canadian government in connection with travel advisories and India has always flagged the need to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society aren't misused by forces which actually advocate violence and bigotry.