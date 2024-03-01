trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726447
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jallikattu Begins In Thennangudi, Tamil Nadu: 700 Bulls, 350 Tamers, Tight Security

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us
he vibrant tradition of Jallikattu commences in Thennangudi, Pudukkottai district, Tamil Nadu, with 700 bulls and 350 tamers participating. Tight security measures are in place with police deployed for a safe and regulated event.

All Videos

Mumbai Rains: Unusual Rainfall Graces Parts Of The City
Play Icon00:39
Mumbai Rains: Unusual Rainfall Graces Parts Of The City
VIRAL VIDEO: Ahmedabad Man Detained By Police After Speed Romance Clip Surfaces
Play Icon00:29
VIRAL VIDEO: Ahmedabad Man Detained By Police After Speed Romance Clip Surfaces
PM Modi Inspects Sindri Fertiliser Plant In Jharkhand, Set To Dedicate To the Nation
Play Icon00:32
PM Modi Inspects Sindri Fertiliser Plant In Jharkhand, Set To Dedicate To the Nation
JNU Election Turmoil: ABVP President Umesh Chandra Ajmeera Highlights Alleged Irregularities
Play Icon04:35
JNU Election Turmoil: ABVP President Umesh Chandra Ajmeera Highlights Alleged Irregularities
Delhi's Patiala House Court: Accused In Parliament Security Breach Case Presented Today
Play Icon00:16
Delhi's Patiala House Court: Accused In Parliament Security Breach Case Presented Today

Trending Videos

Mumbai Rains: Unusual Rainfall Graces Parts Of The City
play icon0:39
Mumbai Rains: Unusual Rainfall Graces Parts Of The City
VIRAL VIDEO: Ahmedabad Man Detained By Police After Speed Romance Clip Surfaces
play icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO: Ahmedabad Man Detained By Police After Speed Romance Clip Surfaces
PM Modi Inspects Sindri Fertiliser Plant In Jharkhand, Set To Dedicate To the Nation
play icon0:32
PM Modi Inspects Sindri Fertiliser Plant In Jharkhand, Set To Dedicate To the Nation
JNU Election Turmoil: ABVP President Umesh Chandra Ajmeera Highlights Alleged Irregularities
play icon4:35
JNU Election Turmoil: ABVP President Umesh Chandra Ajmeera Highlights Alleged Irregularities
Delhi's Patiala House Court: Accused In Parliament Security Breach Case Presented Today
play icon0:16
Delhi's Patiala House Court: Accused In Parliament Security Breach Case Presented Today