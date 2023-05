videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir: Horrible road accident in Poonch

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

A terrible road accident has been witnessed in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. The vehicle of BSF jawans has fallen into the ditch, due to which 1 died in the accident and 4 people were injured. Know what is the current situation in this report.