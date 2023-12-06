trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696070
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill: Watch full speech of Amit Shah on PoK Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Amit Shah Speech on Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Amendment Bill 2023: PoK --The winter session of Parliament is going on. Home Minister Amit Shah has given a big statement in the Lok Sabha today while replying to the debate on Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Amendment Bill 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill 2023. There is a provision in this bill that 2 seats in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be reserved for displaced Kashmiri Pandits and 1 seat will be reserved for displaced people of PoK. Listen yourself to see what Amit Shah has said on the POK bill...
Follow Us

All Videos

Parliament Winter Session 2023: DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws controversial Hindi states statements
Play Icon5:41
Parliament Winter Session 2023: DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws controversial Hindi states statements
Drama Ends! BJP Selects Final CMs For Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan And Chhattisgarh | Zee News English
Play Icon1:23
Drama Ends! BJP Selects Final CMs For Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan And Chhattisgarh | Zee News English
“Hero who doesn’t like violence…” Bollywood Actor, Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About His Role In Joram
Play Icon7:14
“Hero who doesn’t like violence…” Bollywood Actor, Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About His Role In Joram
President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan In Honor Of Kenya's President
Play Icon3:0
President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan In Honor Of Kenya's President
“Sadhvi Jaisee Papi…” Sadhvi Niranjan Fires Salvos At Mahua Moitra | Zee News English
Play Icon2:2
“Sadhvi Jaisee Papi…” Sadhvi Niranjan Fires Salvos At Mahua Moitra | Zee News English

Trending Videos

Parliament Winter Session 2023: DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws controversial Hindi states statements
play icon5:41
Parliament Winter Session 2023: DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws controversial Hindi states statements
Drama Ends! BJP Selects Final CMs For Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan And Chhattisgarh | Zee News English
play icon1:23
Drama Ends! BJP Selects Final CMs For Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan And Chhattisgarh | Zee News English
“Hero who doesn’t like violence…” Bollywood Actor, Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About His Role In Joram
play icon7:14
“Hero who doesn’t like violence…” Bollywood Actor, Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About His Role In Joram
President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan In Honor Of Kenya's President
play icon3:0
President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan In Honor Of Kenya's President
“Sadhvi Jaisee Papi…” Sadhvi Niranjan Fires Salvos At Mahua Moitra | Zee News English
play icon2:2
“Sadhvi Jaisee Papi…” Sadhvi Niranjan Fires Salvos At Mahua Moitra | Zee News English
Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill,parliament winter session 2023,loksabha amit shah speech,