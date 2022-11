Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists fire upon 2 migrant labourers in Anantnag

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Terrorists fired upon 2 migrant labourers, one from Bihar and second from Nepal on November 03. They were working at a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them have been shifted to the hospital. Further details are awaited. Defence Expert Anil Gaur said, “Pakistan is not ready to mend its ways and is instructing its terrorists to attack innocents.”