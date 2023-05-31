NewsVideos
Jammu & Kashmir: 3 terrorists apprehended by Indian Army, J&K Police on LoC in Poonch Sector

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
A joint operation is underway by Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch on May 31. Watch the full story...

