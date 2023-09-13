trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661731
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: 1 terrorist killed in encounter between army and terrorists in Rajouri for 16 hours

|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: In the 16-hour encounter between army and terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, one terrorist has been killed, three soldiers have also been injured, who are undergoing treatment in the hospital. An army soldier has been martyred there. The army's search operation is going on.
