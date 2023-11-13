trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687508
Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Diwali 2023: Diwali Festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Meanwhile, Diwali was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara after about 75 years. From children to senior citizen, everyone celebrated Diwali with happiness.
