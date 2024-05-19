videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir News: Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks on Ex-Sarpanch Murder

Sonam | Updated: May 19, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

Breaking News: Terrorists have targeted tourists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. A couple from Jaipur was shot by terrorists. Before the elections, there were 2 terrorist attacks in South Kashmir. The second attack took place in Shopian. Where the former sarpanch has been shot dead. Former chief Ejaz Ahmed was associated with BJP. Ghulam Nabi Azad said on the terrorist attack, it was an attempt to create instability during the elections. Security forces should take strict action. Peace in Kashmir for last many years.