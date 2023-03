videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir police recovers hand grenade during search operation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

A terrorist conspiracy has been foiled in Hiranagar area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir. During the search operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the police found a hand grenade. The area has been cordoned off after hand grenades were found.