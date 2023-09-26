trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667428
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu & Kashmir Residents Express Happiness Over Development In Kupwara’s Keran Village

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Developmental work increased after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in border areas of the Keran sector. With the help of a peaceful atmosphere, a lot of development has been done, and other works are going on in the Keran sector of Kupwara district. Residents of Keran also applauded the positive change.
Follow Us

All Videos

India wins gold medal in horse riding after 41 years
play icon2:42
India wins gold medal in horse riding after 41 years
Sambit Patra attacks Chhattisgarh Government Congress during press conference
play icon7:17
Sambit Patra attacks Chhattisgarh Government Congress during press conference
Big action to be taken on Khalistani funding! SFJ will tighten the noose on Babbar Khalsa
play icon4:49
Big action to be taken on Khalistani funding! SFJ will tighten the noose on Babbar Khalsa
Pro-khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
play icon1:56
Pro-khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
Canadian opposition party makes huge allegation on PM Justin Trudeau
play icon1:56
Canadian opposition party makes huge allegation on PM Justin Trudeau

Trending Videos

India wins gold medal in horse riding after 41 years
play icon2:42
India wins gold medal in horse riding after 41 years
Sambit Patra attacks Chhattisgarh Government Congress during press conference
play icon7:17
Sambit Patra attacks Chhattisgarh Government Congress during press conference
Big action to be taken on Khalistani funding! SFJ will tighten the noose on Babbar Khalsa
play icon4:49
Big action to be taken on Khalistani funding! SFJ will tighten the noose on Babbar Khalsa
Pro-khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
play icon1:56
Pro-khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
Canadian opposition party makes huge allegation on PM Justin Trudeau
play icon1:56
Canadian opposition party makes huge allegation on PM Justin Trudeau