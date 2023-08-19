trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650972
Jammu Kashmir: Revolution bringing saffron cultivation in Kashmir, Kashmir's saffron goes to America

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir: Saffron cultivation is bringing revolution in Kashmir, the economic condition of the people here is getting strengthened by saffron cultivation. Please tell that the saffron of Kashmir goes to America and Uzbekistan.
