Jammu Kashmir's security forces foils Drone Infilteration Attempt in Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

Major drone intrusion has been foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. The army has also recovered five loaded AK magazines, some cash and a sealed packet from the drone. The search operation of the army is still going on by surrounding the area. See this report for more details on this news.