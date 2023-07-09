trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632901
Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to bad weather, many vehicles stuck in Udhampur

Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Heavy Rain 2023: As soon as the monsoon has arrived, the situation is getting worse due to rain in many areas of the country. Incessant heavy rains have triggered a landslide-like situation, due to which the Jammu-Srinagar highway has been closed. At the same time, many vehicles are stuck in Udhampur.
