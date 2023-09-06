trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658514
Janmashtami 2023: Preparations in Mathura on the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna, Kanha will wear jail dress

Sep 06, 2023
Krishna Janmashtami: Preparations are in full swing in Mathura on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami will be celebrated across the country tomorrow. On this occasion, Kanha ji will wear the dress made in jail. Mathura is grandly decorated for Janmashtami.
