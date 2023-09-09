trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659833
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on September 09. The two-day Summit is scheduled to take place on September 09 and 10. Other world leaders and delegates who have been invited are also arriving at the Summit. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
