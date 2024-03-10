NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jaunpur Accident Breaking: 6 people died in a horrific road accident

|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Jaunpur Accident Breaking: 6 people have died in a horrific road accident in Jaunpur. Three people are seriously injured. It is being told that the truck had hit the car, due to which 6 people lost their lives. ,

All Videos

Farmers Protest update: After the farmers' movement, there was increased stir on the Delhi border
Play Icon01:33
Farmers Protest update: After the farmers' movement, there was increased stir on the Delhi border
Ram Rahim Breaking: Ram Rahim will return to jail after his parole ends
Play Icon02:14
Ram Rahim Breaking: Ram Rahim will return to jail after his parole ends
Mamata Breaking: Ram Navami holiday, political compulsion of Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon05:03
Mamata Breaking: Ram Navami holiday, political compulsion of Mamata Banerjee
Delhi Breaking: केशोपुर मंडी में 40 फीट गहरे बोलवेल में गिरा बच्चा। Child fallen into Borewell
Play Icon01:03
Delhi Breaking: केशोपुर मंडी में 40 फीट गहरे बोलवेल में गिरा बच्चा। Child fallen into Borewell
News 100: Petrol pumps will remain closed for two days in Rajasthan
Play Icon08:58
News 100: Petrol pumps will remain closed for two days in Rajasthan

Trending Videos

Farmers Protest update: After the farmers' movement, there was increased stir on the Delhi border
play icon1:33
Farmers Protest update: After the farmers' movement, there was increased stir on the Delhi border
Ram Rahim Breaking: Ram Rahim will return to jail after his parole ends
play icon2:14
Ram Rahim Breaking: Ram Rahim will return to jail after his parole ends
Mamata Breaking: Ram Navami holiday, political compulsion of Mamata Banerjee
play icon5:3
Mamata Breaking: Ram Navami holiday, political compulsion of Mamata Banerjee
Delhi Breaking: केशोपुर मंडी में 40 फीट गहरे बोलवेल में गिरा बच्चा। Child fallen into Borewell
play icon1:3
Delhi Breaking: केशोपुर मंडी में 40 फीट गहरे बोलवेल में गिरा बच्चा। Child fallen into Borewell
News 100: Petrol pumps will remain closed for two days in Rajasthan
play icon8:58
News 100: Petrol pumps will remain closed for two days in Rajasthan