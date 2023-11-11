trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686672
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Javed Akhtar chants Jai Siya Ram

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
Lyricist Javed Akhtar is again in the news for his statements. Javed Akhtar, who calls himself an atheist, is seen raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram. Recently Javed Akhtar reached Raj Thackeray's Deepotsav program, where he said many things about Hindus.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya before Diwali
Play Icon37:17
Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya before Diwali
Javed Akhtar asks people to chant 'Jai Siya Ram'
Play Icon36:9
Javed Akhtar asks people to chant 'Jai Siya Ram'
DNA: Ranchi's daughter ran wearing borrowed shoes, won gold medal
Play Icon2:40
DNA: Ranchi's daughter ran wearing borrowed shoes, won gold medal
Afghanistan's journey in the World Cup ends
Play Icon24:49
Afghanistan's journey in the World Cup ends
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
Play Icon10:59
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?

Trending Videos

Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya before Diwali
play icon37:17
Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya before Diwali
Javed Akhtar asks people to chant 'Jai Siya Ram'
play icon36:9
Javed Akhtar asks people to chant 'Jai Siya Ram'
DNA: Ranchi's daughter ran wearing borrowed shoes, won gold medal
play icon2:40
DNA: Ranchi's daughter ran wearing borrowed shoes, won gold medal
Afghanistan's journey in the World Cup ends
play icon24:49
Afghanistan's journey in the World Cup ends
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
play icon10:59
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
javed akhtar jai shri ram,Javed Akhtar,javed akhtar speech,javed akhtar on hindu,Javed Akhtar news,javed akhtar latest,javed akhtar atheist,javed akhtar jai siya ram,javed akhtar jai shree ram,javed akhtar latest interview,javed akhtar on ram,javed akhtar on rss,jai shree ram javed akhtar,Jai Shree Ram,Javed Akhtar Chant Jai Shree Ram,Jai Shri Ram,bjp javed akhtar,javed akhtar diwali speech,javed akhtar asks people to chant jai siya ram,jai siya ram,