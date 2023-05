videoDetails

Jawaan Director Atlee And His Wife Spotted At Airport Departure

| Updated: May 21, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

Jawaan Director Atlee And His Wife Spotted At Airport Departure. He is currently busy working on his big directorial debut in Hindi, the upcoming Jawan, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The action thriller was announced recently to be coming out in theatres worldwide on September 7 after initially planned for a June 2 release