Jayant Chaudhary's reaction on Chaudhary Charan Singh receiving Bharat Ratna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
The Central Government has announced to give Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh and former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao. Apart from this, it has also been announced to give the highest honor Bharat Ratna to MS Swaminathan.

