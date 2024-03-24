Advertisement
JDU announced candidates for Lok Sabha elections

Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Big news related to Bihar politics. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal United has declared its candidates on all 16 seats. There are many old names in it while JDU has also given a chance to some new people.

