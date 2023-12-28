trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703783
JDU Executive Meeting: Nitish Kumar to take a big decision ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
JDU Executive Meeting: JDU meeting is going to be held tomorrow. Let us tell you that before the JDU meeting in Delhi, Lalan Singh broke his silence and said that we are all one and there is no conflict in the party. Lalan Singh claimed that rumors are being spread. JDU is one, will remain one and Nitish Kumar is a universally accepted leader.

