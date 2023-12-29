trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703910
JDU Political Crisis: Decision on the name of JDU President today?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
JDU National Executive meeting will be held today at 11.30 am. After that there will be a meeting of the National Council at 3 pm. According to sources, after his speech in the executive meeting, Lalan Singh will propose to make Nitish Kumar the national president.

