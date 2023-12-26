trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702891
JDU President Lalan Singh resigns from his post

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
big news from Bihar that according to JDU President Lalan Singh has resigned from his post. On Tuesday, Lalan Singh has sent his resignation to CM Nitish.

